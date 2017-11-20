Women Graduate From Free Job Training Program in Arlington

The Christian Women's Job Corp of Greater Arlington helped a group of women learn the tools needed to secure successful jobs at no cost to them. (Published 2 hours ago)

Two dozen women have a new pep in their step today, and some of them hope they'll be able to get good-paying jobs because of it.

Their accomplishment is "something good."

Those 27 women spent 12 weeks in a free job training program offered by the Christian Women's Job Corp (CWJC) of Greater Arlington.

The group's website says CWJC "offers under-resourced women the opportunity to both unlock their potential and improve employment prospects as they participate in a 12-week, tuition-free job skills and self-improvement program."

The Fall 2017 graduates learned how to use Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Excel and Quickbooks. They learned how to interview, write a resume and manage their time.

Most importantly, perhaps, through CWJC, the women found support and renewed confidence.

And, it was all for free: no cost at all to the students who participated in one of the three training programs.

Executive Director Julie Forrestor said 444 women have graduated from the job training program since it started in 2005.

