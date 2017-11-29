Allegations against former 'Today' co-host Matt Lauer are the latest in a series of reports of sexual misconduct in the workplace and have prompted conversations in businesses and among employees across the country. (Published 2 hours ago)

Allegations against former 'Today' co-host Matt Lauer are the latest in a series of reports of sexual misconduct in the workplace and have prompted conversations in businesses and among employees across the country.

NBC 5 sat down Wednesday with a group of North Texas professional women asking what works to keep employees safe and comfortable and what has to change.

The women shared their experiences, including pointed comments they say can become as commonplace as a morning cup of coffee.

"My very first job, my very first review, my boss snidely told me I needed to wear more skirts," said Rachel Rouse.

Resources for Combating Sexual Harassment at Work

The Women's Center of Tarrant County works to empower women by focusing on getting women and families out of violence, crisis and poverty. The center also deals with fighting sexual harassment in the workplace. Katharine Esser explains what harassment victims can do. (Published 4 hours ago)

The women also talked about the the strength it takes to start speaking out against misconduct.

"I would never say anything at the time, I was in the middle of a recession, I needed to keep a job," Rouse said.

Her friend, Emily Hoffman, added, "People were asking today, 'Why is everyone coming out now? Why are they coming out now?' It's because it's safety in numbers."

The women said they find their numbers in the group Ladies of CRE, short for commercial real estate, a typically male-dominated field.

They all have stories to tell, and strategies to overcome.

"I'm not at that level where I would allow this to happen, so instead I'm going to earn your respect and let you know in a very kind and professional way that I don't tolerate that," said Allison Johnston.

Burglar Breaks Into Home, Gets Stuck

A New York burglar gets stuck in a window while breaking into a home and it's all caught on camera. It happened early Saturday at this home in the village of Airmont, north of New York City. Surveillance video from a home security camera shows the burglar, dressed in a bathrobe and slippers, struggling to get through a kitchen window into the house. After a couple minutes, he gets inside. It's not yet clear why the burglar was dressed in his night clothes. Since police are still investigating the break-in, they won't discuss what was stolen. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017)

Rouse is in management at an architectural firm. She says training is key in the workplace, along with a clear and open system for reporting misconduct.

"Allow people to feel comfortable going to anyone in a managerial position," Rouse said. "There are going to be situations where it could be your direct report that's the problem."

The women say it's up to each of us to set boundaries and stick to them.

Responds Advice If Your AA Flight Is Canceled After Scheduling Glitch

"The point when someone touches you is when it becomes something you can talk about," said Brettany Schovanec. "But all the stuff leading up to that is the stuff we have to talk about, how can we let it get to that."

They're hoping to stop the cycle before it leads to more victims.

If you are not getting the help you need at work, there are resources across North Texas to help victims of sexual harassment. Among them: The Women's Center of Tarrant County, Genesis Women's Shelter in Dallas, and The Turning Point in Plano.

Grinch Targets 'Toys for Tots'