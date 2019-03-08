Ed McIver Jr. was arrested in mid-March after he and his father attempted to evade arrest in west Fort Worth. After being convicted of misdemeanor evading arrest in October 2016, McIver Jr. was sentenced to probation.

Probation is being revoked for Ed McIver Jr., the son of the man accused of shooting Fort Worth police officer Matt Pearce as they tried to evade capture in March 2016.

McIver Jr. was sentenced to two years probation in October 2018 after he was convicted of misdemeanor evading arrest. McIver's father, 42-year-old Ed McIver Sr., opened fire and shot Pearce six times as both men ran into a wooded area while attempting to avoid apprehension.

Officers returned fire, however, killing McIver Sr. Officer Pearce was hospitalized for nearly three months before being sent home to continue his recovery. He eventually returned to duty in October 2016.

Prosecutors confirmed McIver Jr. never fired a shot in the exchange of gunfire with police and was given two years probation in October 2018 for his role in the incident after being convicted of misdemeanor evading capture and being acquitted on charges of hindering apprehension and tampering with evidence.

Court documents show McIver Jr. failed to report to his probation officer at any time during the month of November 2018 and then failed to report to the Tarrant County Jail on Nov. 22, 2018. Failing to follow the court orders constitutes a violation of his probation -- leading to the revocation.

McIver was found Feb. 22 and arrested. He's currently being held in the Tarrant County Jail on $10,000 bond. It's not clear what his sentence will now being with his probation being revoked.