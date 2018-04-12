JetSuite, a private air carrier currently based out of California, announced plans to relocate some of its offices to North Texas.

The company, which specializes in private transportation using small jets, confirmed Thursday they will be moving their corporate offices to the Dallas-Fort Worth area this summer. An exact location of the company's new home has not been selected.

JetSuite said their operations teams -- including pilots, mechanics, airport staff and flight attendants -- will be largely unaffected. They said the move applies solely to their executive team, mission control, guest services, marketing, operations and other departments.

News of the Texas move comes just days after the JetSuite announced an investment by Qatar Airways, the national airline of the State of Qatar.

JetSuite has two divisions, one that allows customers to rent an entire jet and the other, called JetSuiteX, where customers can purchase a seat on a jet that operates similar to a regional carrier with ticket prices starting at $129.

A company spokesperson said they do not currently have plans for a regional JetSuiteX service in Texas.