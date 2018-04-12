Private Air Carrier JetSuite to Relocate to Dallas-Fort Worth - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Private Air Carrier JetSuite to Relocate to Dallas-Fort Worth

By Cody Lillich

Published 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Private Air Carrier JetSuite to Relocate to Dallas-Fort Worth
    JetSuite

    JetSuite, a private air carrier currently based out of California, announced plans to relocate some of its offices to North Texas.

    The company, which specializes in private transportation using small jets,  confirmed Thursday they will be moving their corporate offices to the Dallas-Fort Worth area this summer. An exact location of the company's new home has not been selected. 

    JetSuite said their operations teams -- including pilots, mechanics, airport staff and flight attendants -- will be largely unaffected. They said the move applies solely to their executive team, mission control, guest services, marketing, operations and other departments.

    News of the Texas move comes just days after the JetSuite announced an investment by Qatar Airways, the national airline of the State of Qatar. 

    The Most Dangerous Countries for Americans to Visit

    [NATL] 'Do Not Travel': State Department's List of Most Dangerous Countries to Visit

    JetSuite has two divisions, one that allows customers to rent an entire jet and the other, called JetSuiteX, where customers can purchase a seat on a jet that operates similar to a regional carrier with ticket prices starting at $129.

    A company spokesperson said they do not currently have plans for a regional JetSuiteX service in Texas.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices