Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Post Image of Muhlaysia Booker on Instagram for Pride Month - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Post Image of Muhlaysia Booker on Instagram for Pride Month

By Loyd Brumfield - The Dallas Morning News

Published 44 minutes ago

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posted a collage of images on Instagram that included a photo of Muhlaysia Booker, the Dallas transgender woman who was slain a month after she was brutally beaten in an attack captured on video.

    The British royal couple created the post to kick off Pride month, which recognizes the impact of the LGBT community around the world. Booker appears in the upper-left corner of the nine-image collage.

    "This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community — those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote on Instagram. "We stand with you and support you. Because it's very simple: love is love."

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

