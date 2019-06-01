Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posted a collage of images on Instagram that included a photo of Muhlaysia Booker, the Dallas transgender woman who was slain a month after she was brutally beaten in an attack captured on video.

The British royal couple created the post to kick off Pride month, which recognizes the impact of the LGBT community around the world. Booker appears in the upper-left corner of the nine-image collage.

View this post on Instagram Continuing with our tradition to rotate the accounts we follow based on causes and social issues that matter to us: For the month of June we “proudly” shine a light on PRIDE. This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community - those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future. We stand with you and support you 🌈 Because it’s very simple: love is love. Images above from the accounts we are now following and artist Ruben Guadalupe Marquez A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on May 31, 2019 at 10:10pm PDT

"This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community — those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote on Instagram. "We stand with you and support you. Because it's very simple: love is love."

