Price Defends Fort Worth; DMN Defends Article

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price disagrees with an article published in The Dallas Morning News Wednesday that suggests the city is hurting North Texas' bid for Amazon's HQ2. In an interview that follows, DMN columnist Mitchell Schnurman stands by his statement that Fort Worth has a talent problem. (Published Tuesday, Feb 20, 2018)

