Preston Hollow's North Haven Gardens Holds 'Survivor Sale'

North Haven Gardens which was practically destroyed by the Oct. 20 tornado that left a trail of destruction in Dallas is holding a 'Survivor Sale' Nov. 10 & 11.

A long-time Preston Hollow business practically destroyed by the Oct. 20 tornado that left a trail of destruction in Dallas says it won't shut down. North Haven Gardens on North Haven Road in North Dallas is promising to rebuild.

"We've been here in Dallas since 1951 and we're not going anywhere," said Rusty Allen, education and outreach coordinator for North Haven Gardens. "We're going to stay here. We're part of this community. We try to support the community and the community has supported us."

The full-service garden center reopened for the first time since the tornado Friday morning with a 'Survivor Sale' -- selling salvaged plants and other items that survived the tornado.

"Someone on Facebook I think was actually talking about that. They said: 'I want to come and get me some plants. I want a survivor that's been through all of this amount of turmoil and devastation here,'" Allen said. "So we called it the 'Survivor Sale.'"

The sale goes from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9 & 10, as long as there is still inventory to sell, and it's a cash-only deal.

The family-owned business has been closed since the tornado ravaged the area and demolished all of the garden's buildings.

North Haven Gardens plans to reopen to the public Nov. 25.

