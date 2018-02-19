Best President's Day Sales

Some may have the day off or others may want to shop during a work break -- either way, here are some of the best deals.



OLD NAVY

They're offering up to 50 percent off items store-wide.

We found t-shirts for $7, jeans for under $20 and some cute dresses for as low as $15.

MACY'S

Visit Macys.com, use the promo code "PRES" and get an extra 20 percent off your purchase.

This sale ends Monday.

TARGET

If you need to spruce up your home, Target is offering up to 30 percent off home items plus an extra 15 percent off indoor and outdoor furniture and rugs.

We found dressers that were $150 off and TV stands that were $60 off.

This sale Monday. Use the promocode "GEORGE."

ORBITZ

If you're traveling for spring break, Orbitz has a sale going on right now.

You can save 15 percent on select hotel stays.

You have to book by Tuesday and travel by Sept. 30.



Use the promocode "vacayaway."

BEST BUY

For appliances, Best Buy is offering up to 35 percent off on items like refrigerators and stoves, no promocode necessary. The deal ends on the Feb. 28.

