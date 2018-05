A Dallas fundraiser featuring President Donald Trump has been moved to May 31.

According an invitation obtained by The Dallas Morning News, the joint fundraiser will be sponsored by Trump's 2020 re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee.

The president had been scheduled to headline the Dallas event on May 14.

