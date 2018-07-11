President Trump Sends Signed 'MAGA' Hat to Texas Teen - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
President Trump Sends Signed 'MAGA' Hat to Texas Teen

The man who took the cap was charged with theft

By WOAI

Published at 9:08 PM CDT on Jul 11, 2018

    Hunter Richard | NBC 5 News
    A cellphone video shows a Texas teen reportedly being attacked for wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat at a San Antonio Whataburger. (Published July 5, 2018)

    A teenager whose "Make America Great Again" hat was taken at a Whataburger received a new cap signed by President Trump, San Antonio's NBC affiliate WOAI reports.

    The video of 16-year-old Hunter Richard's "MAGA" hat being taken off his head at a San Antonio Whataburger went viral and caught Donald Trump Jr.'s attention.

    Trump Jr. tweeted he would send Richard a cap signed by the president, and ultimately followed through.

    The man who took the hat off Richard's head, 30-year-old Kino Jimenez, was later arrested and charged with theft.

