President Trump Arrives at Dallas Love Field

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    President Donald Trump arrives at Dallas Love Field, May 31, 2018, for a fundraiser at the Adolphus Hotel.

    President Donald Trump arrived at Love Field shortly before 4 p.m. ahead of an afternoon fundraiser in Dallas.

    The president will leave Love Field shortly after arrival for a fundraiser at Dallas' Adolphus Hotel before heading back to Washington D.C. late in the afternoon.

    Our partners at The Dallas Morning News highlighted road closures around the president's visit -- including Commerce Street from Griffin to Ervay streets around the hotel.

    Road closures should return to normal early in the evening -- Trump is expected to depart just after 6 p.m.


