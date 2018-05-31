President Trump Arrives at Dallas Love Field

President Donald Trump arrives at Dallas Love Field, May 31, 2018, for a fundraiser at the Adolphus Hotel.

President Donald Trump arrived at Love Field shortly before 4 p.m. ahead of an afternoon fundraiser in Dallas.



The president will leave Love Field shortly after arrival for a fundraiser at Dallas' Adolphus Hotel before heading back to Washington D.C. late in the afternoon.

Our partners at The Dallas Morning News highlighted road closures around the president's visit -- including Commerce Street from Griffin to Ervay streets around the hotel.

Road closures should return to normal early in the evening -- Trump is expected to depart just after 6 p.m.





