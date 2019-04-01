The President George Bush Turnpike will have nightly closure Monday through Friday.

The following lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.:

Two right eastbound lanes between Trinity Mills Road and Midway Road

Eastbound entrance ramp from Marsh Lane

Eastbound exit ramp to Rosemeade Parkway/Midway Road

Construction includes adding a fourth lane in each direction from I-35E to the Dallas North Tollway. The project is scheduled to be completed by late 2019 weather permitting, according to the North Texas Tollway Authority.

Detours will be available during this time.

More information on upcoming lane closures can be found at NTTA.org.