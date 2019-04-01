President George Bush Turnpike Will Have Nightly Closure To Add Fourth Lane - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

President George Bush Turnpike Will Have Nightly Closure To Add Fourth Lane

By Taylor Boser

Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    President George Bush Turnpike Will Have Nightly Closure To Add Fourth Lane
    NBC 5 News

    The President George Bush Turnpike will have nightly closure Monday through Friday.

    The following lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.:

    • Two right eastbound lanes between Trinity Mills Road and Midway Road
    • Eastbound entrance ramp from Marsh Lane
    • Eastbound exit ramp to Rosemeade Parkway/Midway Road

    Construction includes adding a fourth lane in each direction from I-35E to the Dallas North Tollway. The project is scheduled to be completed by late 2019 weather permitting, according to the North Texas Tollway Authority.

    Top Sports: Upsets Launch NCAA Men's Teams to Final Four

    [NATL] Top Sports Photos: Upsets Launch NCAA Men's Teams to Final Four

    Detours will be available during this time.

    More information on upcoming lane closures can be found at NTTA.org.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices