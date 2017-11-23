Prescott, Cowboys Offense Continue to Struggle

Dallas Cowboys Fall to 5-6 on the season after a 28-6 loss on Thanksgiving. (Published 43 minutes ago)

The Dallas Cowboys playoff hopes took another hit after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The 28-6 loss puts the Cowboys losing skid at three and dropped Dallas to 5-6 on the season.

Quarterback Dak Prescott had another tough game, throwing for just 179 yards and adding two interceptions, one a pick six.



Prescott and the offense struggled in the last three games without Ezekiel Elliott. The reigning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year hasn't thrown a touchdown since Nov. 5 and he's been picked off five times.

The Cowboys offense has put up just 22 points in the last three outings and finally ended a touchdown drought at a team record 10 quarters when Rod Smith scored from two yards out in the 4th quarter against the Chargers.

Dallas will try to get back in track when they host the Washington on NBC 5's Thursday Night Football Nov. 30.