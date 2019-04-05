Pregnant Woman Shot in Drive-By After Peeking Out Window at Pleasant Grove Home: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Pregnant Woman Shot in Drive-By After Peeking Out Window at Pleasant Grove Home: Police

Her wound does not appear life-threatening, police said.

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    A pregnant woman was injured after peeking out a window during a drive-by shooting at a Pleasant Grove house Thursday night, Dallas police said. Four children and five other adults were also at home when it happened, police said.

    Officers responded about midnight to the home in the 10000 block of Waterbury Drive. After the shots were fired, the woman looked out the second-story window and she was shot in the neck, police said.

    The woman was hospitalized and no arrests have been made, police said.

    Her wound does not appear life-threatening, police said.

    No other injuries were reported. No other information was available.

    The Dallas police gang unit continues to investigate.

