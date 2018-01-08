Pregnant Woman Fights Back as Armed Man Forced His Way into Her Home - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Pregnant Woman Fights Back as Armed Man Forced His Way into Her Home

Published at 7:30 PM CST on Jan 8, 2018 | Updated at 10:08 PM CST on Jan 8, 2018

    The Hood County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for the man who forced his way into a 25-year-old woman's home early Monday morning.

    However the woman, who is 35 weeks pregnant, was not going down without a fight.

    Investigators say she heard a knock on her front door around 6 a.m. Monday. When she opened the door, a man with a knife forced his way in. 

    Officers say the woman grabbed a nearby flower vase and smashed it over the man's head. Her dog then rushed into the room and bit the man on the leg and chased him out of the home. 

    The woman had a few cuts on her arms and stomach, but otherwise was not hurt.

    Sheriff deputies are still trying to find the man. He's described as 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, cargo pants and a brown pillowcase on his head.

    If you have any information, call Hood County Crime Stoppers at 817-573-TIPS.

