Pre-registration for Fort Worth's Back to School Roundup is open through Aug. 7.
The annual event gives free school supplies to about 10,000 qualifying students who live in Tarrant County, with a total of 20,000 children and parents expected to attend this year.
You can register by visiting one of the locations listed on the Back to School Roundup website. The deadline for online pre-registration begins July 9.
Walk-ups are discouraged and will not be allowed.
To register, you'll need a photo ID, proof of residency in Tarrant County, and proof of income.
Round takes place Aug. 9 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Will Rogers Memorial Center.
Pre-registrations events:
Wednesday, June 27; 9:45-11:15 a.m.
Walmart Supercenter
3851 Airport Freeway, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Thursday, July 12; 4-5:30 p.m.
Martin Branch Boys and Girls Club of Fort Worth
3123 Avenue G, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Tuesday, July 17; 5-7 p.m.
Tarrant County Resource Connection
2300 Circle Dr. (Conference Center), Fort Worth, TX 76119
Thursday, July 19; 3-5 p.m.
North Riverside Elementary 7900 N. Riverside Dr., Fort Worth, TX 76137
Friday, July 20; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Ridglea Library
3628 Bernie Anderson Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76116
Friday, July 20; 4-6 p.m.
Martin Luther King Community Center (Activity Room)
5565 Truman Dr., Fort Worth, TX 76112
Saturday, July 21; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
La Gran Plaza 4200 South Freeway, Fort Worth, TX 76115
Saturday, July 21; 10 a.m.-noon
White Settlement ISD Resource Center
8500 Rockway Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108
Monday, July 23; 4-6 p.m.
Westside YMCA
8201 Calmont Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76116
Thursday, July 26; 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Eastern Hills High School
5701 Shelton St., Fort Worth, TX 76112
Monday, July 23; 4-6 p.m.
Westside YMCA
8201 Calmont Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76116
Tuesday, July 24; 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Parkway Elementary (Cafeteria)
1320 W. Everman Pkwy., Fort Worth, TX 76134
Tuesday, July 24; 4-6 p.m.
Main Branch - Boys and Girls Club of Arlington
608 N. Elm St., Arlington, TX 76011
Thursday, July 26; 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Eastern Hills High School
5701 Shelton St., Fort Worth, TX 76112
Friday, July 27; 4-6 p.m.
White Settlement ISD Resource Center
8500 Rockway Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108
Friday, July 27; 4- 5:30 p.m.
Butler Branch Boys and Girls Club of Fort Worth
1250 I. M. Circle N., Fort Worth, TX 76102
Saturday, July 28; 10 a.m.-Noon
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Parish Hall
4100 Blue Mound Rd., Fort Worth, TX 76106
Tuesday, July 31; 5-7 p.m.
James F. Delaney Elementary
203 Cloverlane Dr., Kennedale, TX 76060
Wednesday, August 1; 4-6 p.m.
Northside High School
2211 McKinley Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76164
Wednesday, August 1; 5-7 p.m.
East Regional Library
6301 Bridge St., Fort Worth, TX 76112
Thursday, August 2; 2:45-4:45 p.m.
Arlington Workforce Center (inside the Center for Continuing Education and Workforce Development) Upstairs Room
F200L 140 W. Mitchell, Arlington, TX 76010
Saturday, August 4; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Everman Public Library
100 N. Race Street, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Saturday, August 4; 3-5 p.m.
Southwest Regional Library
4001 Library Ln., Fort Worth, TX 76109
Monday, August 6; 3-5 p.m.
La Gran Plaza
4200 South Freeway, Fort Worth, TX 76115
Tuesday, August 7; 2-6 p.m.
Tarrant County Resource Connection
2300 Circle Dr. (Conference Center), Fort Worth, TX 76119