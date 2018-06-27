Pre-Registration Opens for Tarrant County Back-to-School Roundup - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Pre-Registration Opens for Tarrant County Back-to-School Roundup

Walk-ups are discouraged and will not be allowed on the day of the Roundup.

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC 5 News
    Parents and students line up before doors open to the 2017 Tarrant County Back-to-School Roundup.

    Pre-registration for Fort Worth's Back to School Roundup is open through Aug. 7.

    The annual event gives free school supplies to about 10,000 qualifying students who live in Tarrant County, with a total of 20,000 children and parents expected to attend this year.

    You can register by visiting one of the locations listed on the Back to School Roundup website. The deadline for online pre-registration begins July 9.

    Walk-ups are discouraged and will not be allowed.

    To register, you'll need a photo ID, proof of residency in Tarrant County, and proof of income.

    Round takes place Aug. 9 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

    Pre-registrations events:

    Wednesday, June 27; 9:45-11:15 a.m.
    Walmart Supercenter
    3851 Airport Freeway, Fort Worth, TX 76111

    Thursday, July 12; 4-5:30 p.m.
    Martin Branch Boys and Girls Club of Fort Worth
    3123 Avenue G, Fort Worth, TX 76105

    Tuesday, July 17; 5-7 p.m.
    Tarrant County Resource Connection
    2300 Circle Dr. (Conference Center), Fort Worth, TX 76119

    Thursday, July 19; 3-5 p.m.
    North Riverside Elementary 7900 N. Riverside Dr., Fort Worth, TX 76137

    Friday, July 20; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Ridglea Library
    3628 Bernie Anderson Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76116

    Friday, July 20; 4-6 p.m.
    Martin Luther King Community Center (Activity Room)
    5565 Truman Dr., Fort Worth, TX 76112

    Saturday, July 21; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
    La Gran Plaza 4200 South Freeway, Fort Worth, TX 76115

    Saturday, July 21; 10 a.m.-noon
    White Settlement ISD Resource Center
    8500 Rockway Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108

    Monday, July 23; 4-6 p.m.
    Westside YMCA
    8201 Calmont Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76116

    Thursday, July 26; 3:30-5:30 p.m.
    Eastern Hills High School
    5701 Shelton St., Fort Worth, TX 76112

    Tuesday, July 24; 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
    Parkway Elementary (Cafeteria)
    1320 W. Everman Pkwy., Fort Worth, TX 76134

    Tuesday, July 24; 4-6 p.m.
    Main Branch - Boys and Girls Club of Arlington
    608 N. Elm St., Arlington, TX 76011

    Friday, July 27; 4-6 p.m.
    White Settlement ISD Resource Center
    8500 Rockway Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108

    Friday, July 27; 4- 5:30 p.m.
    Butler Branch Boys and Girls Club of Fort Worth
    1250 I. M. Circle N., Fort Worth, TX 76102

    Saturday, July 28; 10 a.m.-Noon
    Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Parish Hall
    4100 Blue Mound Rd., Fort Worth, TX 76106

    Tuesday, July 31; 5-7 p.m.
    James F. Delaney Elementary
    203 Cloverlane Dr., Kennedale, TX 76060

    Wednesday, August 1; 4-6 p.m.
    Northside High School
    2211 McKinley Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76164

    Wednesday, August 1; 5-7 p.m.
    East Regional Library
    6301 Bridge St., Fort Worth, TX 76112

    Thursday, August 2; 2:45-4:45 p.m.
    Arlington Workforce Center (inside the Center for Continuing Education and Workforce Development) Upstairs Room
    F200L 140 W. Mitchell, Arlington, TX 76010

    Saturday, August 4; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Everman Public Library
    100 N. Race Street, Fort Worth, TX 76140

    Saturday, August 4; 3-5 p.m.
    Southwest Regional Library
    4001 Library Ln., Fort Worth, TX 76109

    Monday, August 6; 3-5 p.m.
    La Gran Plaza
    4200 South Freeway, Fort Worth, TX 76115

    Tuesday, August 7; 2-6 p.m.
    Tarrant County Resource Connection
    2300 Circle Dr. (Conference Center), Fort Worth, TX 76119

