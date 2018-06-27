Parents and students line up before doors open to the 2017 Tarrant County Back-to-School Roundup.

Pre-registration for Fort Worth's Back to School Roundup is open through Aug. 7.

The annual event gives free school supplies to about 10,000 qualifying students who live in Tarrant County, with a total of 20,000 children and parents expected to attend this year.

You can register by visiting one of the locations listed on the Back to School Roundup website. The deadline for online pre-registration begins July 9.

Walk-ups are discouraged and will not be allowed.



To register, you'll need a photo ID, proof of residency in Tarrant County, and proof of income.

Round takes place Aug. 9 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

Pre-registrations events:

Wednesday, June 27; 9:45-11:15 a.m.

Walmart Supercenter

3851 Airport Freeway, Fort Worth, TX 76111

Thursday, July 12; 4-5:30 p.m.

Martin Branch Boys and Girls Club of Fort Worth

3123 Avenue G, Fort Worth, TX 76105

Tuesday, July 17; 5-7 p.m.

Tarrant County Resource Connection

2300 Circle Dr. (Conference Center), Fort Worth, TX 76119

Thursday, July 19; 3-5 p.m.

North Riverside Elementary 7900 N. Riverside Dr., Fort Worth, TX 76137

Friday, July 20; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Ridglea Library

3628 Bernie Anderson Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76116

Friday, July 20; 4-6 p.m.

Martin Luther King Community Center (Activity Room)

5565 Truman Dr., Fort Worth, TX 76112

Saturday, July 21; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

La Gran Plaza 4200 South Freeway, Fort Worth, TX 76115

Saturday, July 21; 10 a.m.-noon

White Settlement ISD Resource Center

8500 Rockway Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108

Monday, July 23; 4-6 p.m.

Westside YMCA

8201 Calmont Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76116

Thursday, July 26; 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Eastern Hills High School

5701 Shelton St., Fort Worth, TX 76112

Tuesday, July 24; 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Parkway Elementary (Cafeteria)

1320 W. Everman Pkwy., Fort Worth, TX 76134

Tuesday, July 24; 4-6 p.m.

Main Branch - Boys and Girls Club of Arlington

608 N. Elm St., Arlington, TX 76011

Friday, July 27; 4-6 p.m.

White Settlement ISD Resource Center

8500 Rockway Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108

Friday, July 27; 4- 5:30 p.m.

Butler Branch Boys and Girls Club of Fort Worth

1250 I. M. Circle N., Fort Worth, TX 76102

Saturday, July 28; 10 a.m.-Noon

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Parish Hall

4100 Blue Mound Rd., Fort Worth, TX 76106

Tuesday, July 31; 5-7 p.m.

James F. Delaney Elementary

203 Cloverlane Dr., Kennedale, TX 76060

Wednesday, August 1; 4-6 p.m.

Northside High School

2211 McKinley Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76164

Wednesday, August 1; 5-7 p.m.

East Regional Library

6301 Bridge St., Fort Worth, TX 76112

Thursday, August 2; 2:45-4:45 p.m.

Arlington Workforce Center (inside the Center for Continuing Education and Workforce Development) Upstairs Room

F200L 140 W. Mitchell, Arlington, TX 76010

Saturday, August 4; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Everman Public Library

100 N. Race Street, Fort Worth, TX 76140

Saturday, August 4; 3-5 p.m.

Southwest Regional Library

4001 Library Ln., Fort Worth, TX 76109

Monday, August 6; 3-5 p.m.

La Gran Plaza

4200 South Freeway, Fort Worth, TX 76115

Tuesday, August 7; 2-6 p.m.

Tarrant County Resource Connection

2300 Circle Dr. (Conference Center), Fort Worth, TX 76119