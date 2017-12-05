North Texas is home to some of the largest churches in the United States. Every Sunday, hundreds of thousands of families enter into their house of worship.

Many have taken safety and security for granted, until now.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, an increasing number of churches are looking into protective measures.

Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano will host a church security conference titled "Church Security in the 21st Century." Church leaders from around the country are scheduled to attend the conference, which is now sold out.

Speakers will lead seminars on how to develop a security plan, how to incorporate parking and greeters into the security plan, how to safeguard the children's ministry and members during special events and how to assemble a safety or security team.

It has been one month since a gunman walked into the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs and opened fire. The shooter killed 27 people, including more than a dozen children.

Legislation passed in September 2017 made it legal for houses of worship to have an armed volunteer security team. Each member on the security team has to have a license to carry a gun.

Even though church leaders are concerned, there are still mixed reviews when it comes to attendees. Some people still feel uneasy knowing church members are armed.

David Handcock, a former Texas State Trooper from Wylie, has attended security training at Prestonwood Baptist Church in the past. For the past two years he has been training church members in Wylie and around the state of Texas on how to handle a firearm and properly shoot a weapon. He teaches in the classroom and outside to get hands on experience at Armadillo Gun Range.

For information on David's "Church Gun Training," click here.



Due to the overwhelming response from churches, Prestonwood Baptist Church will host an identical security training on Dec. 12.

