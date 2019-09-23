The murder trial of fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is set to start Monday morning.

Last year, Guyger shot and killed 26-year-old Botham Jean in his own apartment. She says she mistook Jean for an intruder; thinking she was entering her apartment.

Ahead of the start of the trial, there are two gatherings planned outside the Frank Crowley Courts building. Both have a focus of "Justice for Botham Jean."

The first gathering is a prayer vigil and Jean’s family is expected to attend. Three local church congregations will join with the family and close friends to pray before the start of the trial.

At the same time as the start of the trial, the Next Generation Action Network has planned a rally outside the courthouse to also seek justice. The group held a community meeting to prepare community members for the trial and answer legal questions about what is expected.