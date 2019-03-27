Powerball Fever Spreads as Jackpot Hits Near-Record High

The winning numbers were drawn Wednesday for the estimated $768 million Powerball jackpot.
The winning numbers are 16, 20, 37, 44 and 62, and the Powerball is 12.
The Powerball jackpot was last hit in New York in the Dec. 26 drawing.
It put pencils and quick pick machines into motion at Fuel City in Haltom City where clerks were busy selling Powerball tickets well into the evening.
Texas hasn't had a powerball jackpot winner since 2015, when a half-billion dollar ticket was sold at a store in Princeton, east of McKinney.
The odds of matching all six numbers are about one in 292 million.