Class won't be in session for students at Lizzie Curtis Elementary School in Fort Worth after the power went out in the neighborhood.

Oncor crews were working to restore the power, which was caused by a problem with a fault in the transmission line, the school posted on Facebook.

Oncor expects to correct the issue at some point Thursday, but wouldn't be fixed in time for the school day.

As of 7 a.m., reports showed 1,254 Oncor customers were affected.