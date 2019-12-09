Power Lines Fall on Interstate in Mesquite After Chase Ends in Crash - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Power Lines Fall on Interstate in Mesquite After Chase Ends in Crash

Published 12 minutes ago

    Power Lines Fall on Interstate in Mesquite After Chase Ends in Crash

    A police chase with a stolen SUV ended in Mesquite with a crash early Monday that sent power lines falling across Interstate 30, briefly closing the freeway, police say.

    According to police, a driver being chased by police crashed into a utility pole at about midnight along the I-30 service road at St. Francis Avenue. The impact caused overhead power lines to fall onto the interstate, closing all lanes.

    One of two passengers inside the car being chased was hospitalized, police said. The second passenger was released at the scene.

    The driver was taken into custody for automobile theft, police said.

    The power lines were cleared and all lanes reopened by about 1:30 a.m.

