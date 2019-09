Breaking news from NBC 5. Expect long traffic delays after phone and cable lines fell on Interstate 45 in south Dallas County, forcing the shutdown of both the north and southbound lanes. (Published 5 hours ago)

The lines fell across both directions of I-45 at Wintergreen Road in Hutchins at about 2:15 Thursday afternoon, according Laura Weaver with the Texas Department of Transportation. The road was reopen by 6 p.m.

Oncor crews were on the scene with TxDOT, but determined the lines were not power lines, but phone and cable lines.

The road is now back open.