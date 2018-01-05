Potential Collin County Lake Corridor Put to Rest

A potential plan to build a freeway north to south across Lavon Lake and through Wylie has officially been taken off the table after Wylie's City Council passed a resolution saying they wouldn't support the plan.

That decision came during council's most recent meeting on Dec. 12.



"While we're not trying to put blinders on that the area will grow, we want to be aware of how it could impact our city because we’ve worked hard to make the city what it is today," said Mayor Eric Hogue.

Hogue went on to say that decision could impact whether the Collin County Commissioner's Court would provide funding for future road improvements in Wylie. Still council agreed they wouldn't support a north to south or east to west freeway in the city.

Their decision followed months of citizen feedback including a petition to stop the potential freeway.

While it was never actually proposed, a route cutting across the lake and through several properties was presented as a potential way to move Collin County's booming population north to south.

County officials said it's only a matter of time before more than a million people look to make communities like Wylie and its neighbors to the north and south home as larger cities to the west like Plano reach full capacity.

Because of that, the North Central Texas Council of Governments has been conducting studies to figure out where new routes might go.

While presenting their resolution, council did agree COG should consider an outer loop that's been presented as a way to move traffic without slicing and dicing already established communities.

They acknowledged COG will continue looking at other north to south thoroughfares, which could impact Wylie.

The city will also continue to look at ways to increase capacity on roads that already exist. They noted the plans for some of those expansions have been in the works for several decades.