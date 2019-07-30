The only post office in Allen is experiencing growing pains. The United States Postal Service says the post office will be moving into a new larger building in the future, Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

The population in Allen has more than doubled in the last two decades. The only United States Postal Service post office in Allen on Boyd Drive has remained the same. At nearly 16,000 square feet, it's not enough space to accommodate business.

"It's so small and it's always so crowded," said Jonathan Cooper after stopping at the post office Tuesday afternoon. "I've been wondering when they're gonna get a new post office. It really is about time."

On Tuesday afternoon, cars filled the parking spaces and there was a steady stream of customers walking in for service. One customer said on really busy days, the parking overflows to a nearby dirt lot.

There is no timetable for a new post office in Allen, but there is a notice on the front doors letting customers know the Boyd Drive location is "no longer necessary".

A USPS spokesperson released a statement to NBC 5, saying the post office will be moved to a "yet-to-be-determined nearby location."

"Oh my God, that's bad for me," said Mary Reyna after picking up her mail from her post office box. "I like having my mail delivered."

"That's the closest one for us," said Finny Varughese, who said he also stops at the Allen post office regularly.

A spokesman for the USPS said the current Allen location will remain open until a new space is located or built.