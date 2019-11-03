Post Malone Mural Goes Up in East Dallas

A mural painted by Michael McPheeters, known as "Mr. Mural," of North Texas hip-hop artist Post Malone.

A North Texas artist has painted a mural of, well, another North Texas artist.

Artist Michael McPheeters painted a mural of hip-hop artist Post Malone, who is from Grapevine, near the intersection of Columbia Avenue and N. Carroll Avenue in East Dallas.

The mural was painted for Hopkins Commercial Real Estate.

Post Malone was in the Dallas-Fort Worth area over the weekend for the second annual Posty Fest, a music festival held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. This year the festival featured Meek Mill, Pharrell Williams, Rae Sremmurd and others.