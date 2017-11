Do you believe in ghosts? Surveillance video from a Tarrant County convenient store could change your mind. (Published Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017)

Possible Ghost Caught on Surveillance Video at North Texas Convenience Store

Do you believe in ghosts?



Surveillance video from a Tarrant County convenient store could change your mind.



The video recorded Monday night shows a black image moving from left to right, then disappearing outside the Skip's Food Mart in Sansom Park.



The store's manager told NBC 5 they’ve had motion detector alarms go off in the past, but could never explain a cause.



Maybe until now.