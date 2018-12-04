Police are investigating after a shooting left one person dead and another injured, the circumstances of the shooting are unclear. (Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018)

What to Know Police responded to a shooting call at 1800 Bickers Street in West Dallas Tuesday night.

Police said one person died and another was hurt. They are investigating what led up to the shooting, but said it could be "accidental."

A family member said the victim is a 17-year-old male.

Dallas police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed, and they said the shooting may have been "accidental."

Police responded to the 1800 block of Bickers Street in West Dallas at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting.

Family members told NBC 5's partners at Telemundo 39 that a 17-year-old male was shot in the face and died at the scene.

A Dallas police spokesman confirmed one person died from an apparent gunshot wound and another person was injured by pellets from the same weapon.

Police also said they have reason to believe this shooting may be accidental.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.