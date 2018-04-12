Possibility of Strong to Severe Spotty Storms Friday

NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell and Meteorologist Brian James talk about severe weather in North Texas and what you need to know before the next severe storm hits. (Published Tuesday, April 10, 2018)

What to Know Before Severe Weather Season in North Texas

After a few days of sunshine, chances for strong to severe storms return to North Texas Friday.

There could be brief storms in the morning and a possible second round later in the day.

At about 4 p.m., the dry line is expected to cross the DFW with a few showers ahead of it in Dallas.

It appears the highest chance for spotty storms will be east of DFW in the afternoon.

The severe weather outlook shows a slight risk for areas east of Dallas, including Terrell, Sulphur Springs and Mineola. Enhanced risk in areas farther east, including Mount Pleasant, Longview and Tyler. The storms aren’t expected to be widespread, but could be severe, producing hail and high winds. A tornado or two can’t be ruled out in those areas.

A cold front Friday night will dry out North Texas and keep it a cool weekend. Saturday is expected to be in the 60s.

