Two major highway closures will create traffic trouble around downtown Dallas this weekend.

A section of Interstate 35E in Dallas will be closed over the weekend while construction crews work to remove an overpass.

All northbound and southbound lanes will be shut down at Beckley Avenue starting at 9 p.m. Friday. The closures will remain in place until 5 a.m. Monday.

The Zang Boulevard and 12th Street overpasses will also be temporarily closed during that time for safety reasons.

Drivers are asked to plan for delays or find alternate routes around the construction zone.

Lanes to Close at I-35E in Southern Dallas This Weekend



The Beckley Avenue overpass removal is part of the $666 million Southern Gateway Project, which will widen I-35E between Colorado Avenue and Highway 67.

Project officials said several overpasses will have to be widened and reconfigured before crews can begin work on the main lanes below.

Once the old Beckley Avenue overpass is removed, crews will spend the next 18 months building a new overpass that will be compatible with the new highway.