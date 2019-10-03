Port Arthur Named Second Most Miserable City in America: Study

The neighborhoods around the downtown area of Port Arthur have the few views that don't include the oil facilities looming as a backdrop. (Photo by Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

What to Know A new study highlights the most miserable cities in America for 2019 -- and Texas only has 5 in the Top 50.

Business Insider looked at factors like income, employment, crime, healthcare and commute in its annual ranking of the most miserable.

The most miserable city in the US is Gary, Indiana.

Ever been to Port Arthur? Were you miserable? The city surrounded by oil refineries ranked second on a list of the most miserable cities in America, according to a new report.

Business Insider recently published its annual list of America's 50 most miserable cities -- and Texas only has five on the Top 50 and only one in the Top 10.

The state with the most miserable cities is California, with 10, followed by New Jersey with 9, and Florida's six puts it in third.

The yearly report uses census data from 1,000 cities, considering factors like median household incomes, employment, healthcare and commute.

The cities all have things in common -- few opportunities, devastation from natural disasters, high crime and often high addiction rates.

Coming in at No. 2 is Port Arthur, which was hit by hurricanes in 2005, 2008, and Harvey in 2017 which caused $1.3 billion in damage. 30% of people in Port Arthur are living in poverty.

Brownsville ranked 12 on the list, where 56% of the people are working, more than 31% are living in poverty and 35% don't have health insurance, add to that the struggles of a border town where residents find it difficult to sell their properties.

Huntsville came in at No. 20, mainly because the prison population is counted in the city's 41,500 residents. Also on the list: Harlingen (39) and Pasadena (48).

But fear not Texans, Gary, Indiana is the most miserable, according to the study.

See the full data set (including where Dallas and Fort Worth landed on the list) and how each indicator is weighted here.

3 Police, 1 Assistant Dead After Knife Attack in Paris