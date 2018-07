Some pop-up showers are moving across North Texas Friday afternoon.

The storms are not severe, and are not expected to become severe as they move from east to west.

There will be a chance of scattered afternoon and early evening thunderstorms through the weekend. But each night the storms will dissipate around sundown.

Spotty Showers Move Across North Texas

NBC 5 crews were in Carrollton Friday afternoon when heavy rain started coming down. NBC 5 Senior Meteorologist David Finfrock says the spotty showers will move across North Texas through the evening hours. (Published 3 hours ago)

