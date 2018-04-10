Three Ponder High School students wrote and recording song lyrics, and recorded a video, encouraging students not to stress over this week's STAAR testing, April 10, 2018.

A music video designed to take pressure off Ponder Elementary School students taking state-mandated STAAR tests this week is getting a lot of attention.

Three Ponder High School students wrote and recording song lyrics, and recorded the video, which encourages students not to stress over the testing.

Sam Norwood, Tye Schluter and Sam Hutcherson are members of the Ponder basketball team. They received a rock star welcome when they played the video for elementary students this week.

"It's pretty stressful, especially for some of those younger kids," said Schluter of the tests, which fifth graders in Texas must pass in order to enter sixth grade.

"It's a high pressure test for a lot of kids, a lot of people," said Norwood. "And so we really wanted to make something to take the pressure off of those students."

The STAAR-themed video urges students not to be afraid of the tests, and encourages them to take their time, and shine.

