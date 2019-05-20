Granbury Voted Best Small Town in America: Poll

The city of Granbury is celebrating a big win.

It was named the Best Historic Small Town in America in a survey by USA Today.

"All of us here in Granbury know what a beautiful and welcoming community we have," Tammy Dooley, director of Visit Granbury, said in an email.

"With exceptional accommodations, stunning Lake Granbury, the most charming Historic Square, live entertainment, fine dining, a vibrant arts community and the best shopping -- you could not ask for a better place for a getaway," she wrote.

Granbury describes itself as "a small town, rich in unique culture, deep Texas history and southern hospitality."

The Hood County town is 60 miles southwest of Dallas and about 35 miles southwest of Fort Worth.