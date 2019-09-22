Dallas police are seeking the public's help to locate a red, late-model Chevy truck with after-market, large rims in connection to the shooting of a transgender woman Saturday night.

Authorities are investigating the Saturday shooting of a transgender woman in Northwest Dallas as a hate crime, police said Sunday.

The shooting happened at about 11:05 p.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of Dennis Road, Dallas police said.

Police said they spoke to the woman who was shot Sunday and verified the facts of the incident.

A man driving a red Chevrolet truck with large, aftermarket rims pulled up along the woman, yelled slurs targeting her identity and shot her multiple times in the chest and arm, police said.

Police asked for the public's help to identify the vehicle captured on video.

Dallas dealt with the high-profile murders of several transgender women earlier in 2019, including Chynal Lindsey and Muhlaysia Booker.

Anyone with information should contact Det. M. Yeric at 214-283-4803.

Crime Stoppers will offer up to $5,000 for tip that leads to an arrest or indictment for the incident. Crime Stoppers' phone number is 214-373-TIPS (8477).