Police Searching for Rock Throwers in the Oak Cliff Area

Dallas police are looking for rock throwers along Interstate 35E in the Oak Cliff area.

Senior Cpl. DeMarquis Black with the Dallas Police Department said in just over a week they have received five calls from people reporting someone throwing rocks down at cars.

Black said two of the cars were hit by rocks. No injuries were reported.

“It’s not cool. Don’t do it… stop,” said Black.

Police said they have very little suspect information, other than reports that it’s possibly one or two men.

If caught, police said they could face charges of criminal mischief or felony assault depending on the circumstances of the incident.

Black said they are keeping a close eye on the area.

“They are monitoring the area and patrolling the area… trying to discourage the activity,” he said.

Police want to remind rock throwers of just how dangerous what they’re doing is, and to think about if it was one of their loved ones driving down on the road.

“Just think about if that was your mother, that was your daughter or sister, brother… think about the negative impact it could have it something bad was to happen,” he said.

Deadly Mass Shooting at Jacksonville Video Game Tournament

Three people are dead, including the suspect, after a mass shooting at a "Madden '19" video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida. (Published Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018)

If you have any information about who is throwing the rocks, contact Dallas Police.