Cities across North Texas will enforce fireworks bans over New Year's weekend, while also reminding residents to refrain from firing guns into the air to celebrate the start of 2019.

The Dallas police and fire departments will work together from Saturday, Dec. 29 to Monday, Dec. 31 to monitor the possession and use of fireworks, deploying teams that consist of one police officer and one Dallas Fire Rescue fire inspector.

The city is reminding residents that fireworks are illegal in Dallas. The city of Dallas also warned against shooting firearms in celebration of the new year.

Police in Garland posted on Facebook to remind residents how dangerous celebratory gunfire can be.

Bullets fired into the air can reach heights of up to 10,000 feet, and the wind could take them in unpredictable directions, the Garland Police Department wrote. The bullets that come down could have deadly results.