Police in Euless Searching for Missing Woman

Police in Euless are asking for help locating a woman who was last seen Sunday afternoon.
Patricia Ann Smith is a 68-year-old black female, described as having black hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing black extensions in braids and black reading glasses. She also has a large dark mole on one cheek.
Smith was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Sunday walking near the intersection of Del Paso and Highway 10.
At the time, she was wearing a straw hat with an upwards curved brim decorated with beige balls, a purple jacket, a skirt and flats.
If you have any information about where Smith may be, call the Euless Police Department at 817-685-1526