Police Working Standoff Situation in Frisco - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Robert McMurrey / NBC 5 Photojournalist
    Frisco Police are currently working a SWAT situation at a home near Main Street and Coit Road, Wednesday January 31, 2018.

    Frisco Police are currently working a SWAT situation at a home near Main Street and Coit Road.

    Officers were first called after shots were fired from the home. When they arrived, the person inside the home refused to come out.

    Officers then called for the SWAT team and the situation is currently classified as a barricaded person.

    As of this writing, investigators say they are not aware of any injuries, however they have not been able to get inside the home.  

