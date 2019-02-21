Police: Women Targeted in Several Bedford Robberies

Police are cautioning residents after several aggravated robberies took place in Bedford over the past two months. (Published 8 minutes ago)

Bedford police are cautioning residents after several aggravated robberies that took place in the last two months.

According to police, there have been three aggravated robberies. Each of those robberies targeted women who were getting in or out of their cars in apartment complex parking lots.

Two of the robberies took place this week on the 2200 block of Murphy Drive and the 2500 block of Meadowpark Circle. During one of the incidents, a gun was pointed at a victim, according to Lt. Mike Haggar with Bedford police.

Investigators said they are looking into any connections with other similar incidents that were reported in nearby cities but could not confirm if any of them were related at this time.

