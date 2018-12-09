Bedford police are searching for a gunman after a woman was shot as she walked to her car inside of an apartment complex early Sunday morning.

According to police, at 4:45 a.m., the woman was walking to her car in the parking lot of the Copper Hill Apartments located at 3044 Bedford Road when she was approached by a white male wearing a black colored hoodie-style sweatshirt and a beanie. The victim described the man as being around 5-feet-8-inches to 5-feet-10-inches tall.

He then then shot the victim.

The victim told police that she recalled hearing three gunshots but thinks that the first one struck her in her on the left side of her pelvis.

She has since been treated and released from the hospital.

The victim told police that she normally leaves for work during this time and believes she was targeted.

Nothing was taken from her during the shooting and this incident is still under investigation at this time.