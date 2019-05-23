Sheriff: Woman Shoots, Kills Alleged Intruder - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Sheriff: Woman Shoots, Kills Alleged Intruder

Sheriff deputies in Kaufman County say a woman shot and killed a man after he allegedly broke into her home.

By Catherine Park

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    Kaufman County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a woman shot and killed a man who allegedly broke into her home.

    On Thursday at 9:45 a.m., dispatch received a 911 call reporting a burglary in progress in the 8000 block of FM 2757 in Forney.

    The female caller told dispatch that she was woken up by someone banging on her front door. She went to see who it was, but did not recognize the man attempting to enter nor did she recognize his vehicle, so she did not answer.

    A short while later, the caller said she heard someone kicking in her back door. That’s when she called 911 and locked herself in a closet.

    While she was on the phone with 911, the intruder found her and confronted her.

    She then defended herself by shooting and killing the man, according to police. She was not injured during the invasion.

    When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the deceased male inside of the home.

    This incident is still under investigation and the Texas Rangers have been called in to assist.

