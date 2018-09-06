Man Targets, Gropes Women on Tarrant County Jogging Trails

Police in four North Texas cities are looking for a man targeting women near parks or jogging trails and worry the attacks may become more violent.

Six attacks police have linked to the same man took place over the last three weeks in Arlington, Haltom City, Hurst and Euless; the most recent incident happened Sunday in the 4500 block of Fossil Creek in Haltom City when the man sexually assaulted a women, police said.

In previous cases, he has surprised women from behind and groped them before running away.

None of the victims have seen the man get in a car, police said.

Police don’t have a composite sketch but released a description of the man. He’s described as black, dark-skinned, between 16- to 25-years-old, between 5 feet 7 inches tall and 5 feet 10 inches tall, and has a slender athletic build. In some of the attacks he was wearing black shorts.

Arlington police said Thursday the three incidents reported involved women groped while jogging near the lake.

The first incident was reported Aug. 17 along the 3800 block of Perkins Road where a woman was grabbed and touched as she jogged at about 5 p.m. The second incident took place Aug. 25 on the 3800 block of Morris Drive where a woman was approached from behind and touched at about 8 a.m. The third incident in Arlington was reported Sept. 1 along the 4000 block of Perkins Drive where a woman said she was touched and pushed to the ground at about 6:30 a.m. before the man ran away.

Police said the man is getting more violent with each incident, as evidenced by the report Sunday out of Haltom City, and that the attacks appear to be sexually motivated.

They are warning women about being alone in park areas and jogging trails – even during the day, when many of the crimes have happened.

Anyone with any information that can help identify this man is asked to contact Arlington Detective Jenkins at 817-459-5305 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.