Police Warn Citizens After Several Armed Robberies on Popular Trail
Police Warn Citizens After Several Armed Robberies on Popular Trail

By Catherine Park

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    Police Warn Citizens After Several Armed Robberies on Popular Trail
    NBC 5 News
    Fort Worth police are investigating after the second recent attack on a female jogger in Tarrant County.

    Dallas Police are reminding those who utilize the Katy Trail to be vigilant after several armed robberies were committed.

    All four robberies occurred between Oct. 21 and Nov. 7 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. All four victims described the robbers as being between two to three Latino males, all under the age of 25.

    The men have been threatening their victims at knifepoint and stealing cell phones, as well as other items before fleeing on foot.

    Police are encouraging everyone to be aware of their surroundings when walking or exercising alone and always say something if you see something.

