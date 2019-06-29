A man was shot in the leg and police are still figuring out who the gunman is.

According to Dallas police, officers were dispatched to 3011 Park Row Avenue for an active shooter. As they got to the scene, they heard multiple gunshots nearby and were able to locate the victim who had been shot in the leg.

The victim described the incident as a running gun fight and was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

No officers were hurt and were able to detain a few people at the scene but it is unclear whether any of those detained were the gunman.

This investigating is ongoing.