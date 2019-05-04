Investigators are searching for a suspect after an attempted armed robbery at an ATM Friday night.

According to Arlington police, at about midnight, the victim involved in the incident stopped at a Wells Fargo ATM Kiosk located at Matlock and Arbrook to withdraw some cash.

The victim, along with an acquaintance, was approached by a Hispanic male that was about 5-feet-4-inches tall, had a skinny build and was wearing a black hoodie.

The suspected pointed a black handgun at the victim and demanded the money.

UNC Charlotte Student Died Tackling Gunman

Investigators in the shooting that killed two at the University of North Carolina Charlotte called Riley Howell a hero, after the 21-year-old college junior died tackling the gunman to stop the shooting. (Published Thursday, May 2, 2019)

The victim then threw the money into the car and fled towards the front of the car when the suspect pointed the gun at the driver side of the vehicle, where the second victim was sitting, and fired.

The victim who was sitting in the driver’s side seat told police that he felt a blast from the gun on his face but did not sustain any wounds. Police said they believe the gun was a starter pistol.

The gunman then fled on foot headed westbound on to W. Arbrook. The victims then drove to the other side of the parking lot and called 911.

A witness also called 911 to tell police they had seen the suspect shoot a gun at the victims.

Police searched the area once they arrived on scene and were unable to find the gunman.

This incident is still under investigation.