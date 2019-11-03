Police Use Stun Gun on Texas Man Arrested at Halloween Party - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Texas News

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

Police Use Stun Gun on Texas Man Arrested at Halloween Party

A police officer used a stun gun on a 23-year-old man at a Halloween party in San Marcos

By Associated Press

Published 48 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Use Stun Gun on Texas Man Arrested at Halloween Party

    The San Marcos Police Department has released body camera video of a police officer using a stun gun on a man while attempting to break up a Halloween party.

    KVUE television reports a police officer used a stun gun against 23-year-old Jeremy Noah Terry Costly on Thursday while responding to a call at an apartment complex.

    City officials say the building property manager told authorities that no one had permission to be in the complex's clubhouse.

    Officials say Costly shut the door and pushed one officer as he attempted to enter the clubhouse.

    The video shows Costly complying when being ordered onto his knees and told to put his hands on his head. When an officer attempted to detain him, Costly put his hands down and said "no." The arresting officer moved away from Costly and told another officer to "tase him.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices