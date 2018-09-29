Dallas Police have arrested a man who they say has admitted to being responsible for the death of Lin Wang who was stabbed to death after she was followed to her apartment last Saturday.

Jeremy Todd Meeks was arrested by the North Central Crime Response Team on September 28 for an unrelated burglary warrant and was taken to Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit to speak with detectives.

During an interview, Meeks waived his Miranda rights and gave a voluntary statement and admitted to being involved in the death of Wang and the assault of her roommate.

Meeks is being charged with capital murder for Wang’s death.

