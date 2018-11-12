Police Shoot Man During Chase in Grand Prairie

Officers in Grand Prairie opened fire on a man who they believed was armed with a gun during a pursuit early Sunday morning, police say.

According to a police news release, an officer attempted to detain Christopher McGrew after seeing a "suspicious circumstance" in a parking lot at the intersection of South Great Southwest Parkway and West Marshall Drive at about 1:40 a.m.

McGrew, 39, drove away in his vehicle and placed what appeared to be a firearm out of his window multiple times during the chase, police said.

According to the release, McGrew abandoned his vehicle and began running in the 2100 block of Bardin Road. McGrew pointed what police said appeared to be a gun at pursuing officers, who then opened fire at McGrew.

At Least 31 Dead in Most Disastrous Wildfires in California's History

Two massive wildfires continue to rage throughout California. (Published 4 hours ago)

Officers immediately began treating McGrew for his injuries and discovered his gun was a replica, police said. He was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.

McGrew faced charges of evading arrest and a warrant for marijuana possession bond forfeiture from Rockwall County.

The officers who shot at McGrew were placed on administrative leave, per routine department procedure in cases of officer-involved shootings.

Weather Alert Taste of Winter Moves Into North Texas

Police said the investigation is ongoing.