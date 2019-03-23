Police shot and killed two dogs Saturday at an animal hospital in Irving after the pets mauled their owner and would not allow authorities to come close to her, police say.

Police said the dog's owner was transported to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

The dogs were in quarantine at O'Connor Animal Hospital to be tested for rabies after they got loose and bit someone earlier in the week, according to the Irving Police Department.

The animal hospital allowed the woman to visit the dogs during the week while her pets were in quarantine, police said.

Police said animal hospital staff told them the dogs attacked the woman when she took them on a walk in an enclosed area behind the building. When someone noticed the woman injured and on the ground, police said the dogs would not allow anyone to go near the her.

The scenario repeated itself when Irving fire and police officials both arrived, which led to police shooting the dogs.