Police Seek Suspect in Possible Attempted Kidnapping

Police are asking for the public's help to locate the person who grabbed the arm of a middle school girl in Midlothian Thursday afternoon.

A girl was walking along Newgate Street in Midlothian around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, when someone in a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt got out of a truck, walked up behind her and grabbed her arm, police said.

Midlothian police said the girl kicked backwards and struck the person in the groin area. The person released her arm and she ran back to Walnut Grove Middle School, where she told another student and an assistant principal.

Midlothian ISD officials said they informed parents of the incident and reminded students about the "buddy system" when they walked to and from school.

Anyone with information about the incident asked to call the Midlothian Police Department.